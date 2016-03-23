FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' January imports jump nearly 31 pct to 6-month high
March 23, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Philippines' January imports jump nearly 31 pct to 6-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, March 23 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in January
rose nearly 31 percent from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Wednesday.    
    
 KEY DATA                 Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept    Aug
 Total imports ($ bln)   6.83   4.06   6.09   6.53   6.26   6.18
 yr/yr chg (pct)         30.8  -25.8   10.1   16.9    8.2    5.7
 
 Electronics ($ bln)     2.21   1.28   2.13    2.1   1.99   2.05
 yr/yr chg (pct)         67.1  -30.3   68.8   70.7   34.7   68.5
 
 
    KEY POINTS:
    - Merchandise imports in January were the highest since July
last year when shipments were valued at $6.85 billion,
government data showed.
    - Electronic imports in January accounted for 32.4 percent
of the country's total imports for the month. Components or
semiconductors, which comprise 22.5 percent of total electronic
shipments, rose 64.4 percent from a year earlier.
    - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related
materials, which accounted for 10.2 percent of total imports and
was the second biggest import item, declined 6.8 percent from a
year ago.
    - Transport equipment, accounting for 10.1 percent of total
imports and the third biggest import item, rose 61.5 percent
from last year, while industrial machinery and equipment ranked
fourth, rising an annual 57.6 percent.
    - Philippine exports in January slipped to their lowest in
three years on weak demand in key markets such as China, a trend
that could persist in the near term though a bump-up in
government spending is seen supporting one of Asia's fastest
growing economies. 
    - The country had a trade deficit of $2.638 billion in
January, compared with a deficit of $861.8 million in the same
month last year.
    - The central bank sees a $5.7 billion current account
surplus this year, compared with a surplus of $8.4 billion last
year.
    - After rising 7.9 percent in 2015, shipments of electronic
products this year may just be 0-4 percent higher than last
year, reflecting slow demand from key market China, industry
group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc said last month. 
    - The central bank said an improving global economy should
boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports
would grow 10 percent.

    

 (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Kim Coghill)

