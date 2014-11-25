FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines says Sept imports down 2.6 pct on yr
November 25, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines says Sept imports down 2.6 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 22 pct yr/yr to $1.37 bln
    * Sept trade surplus $281 mln vs yr-ago gap of $663 mln
    * Jan-Sept trade deficit at $1.54 billion

    MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in September
fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Tuesday.  
     
   KEY DATA            Sept   Aug    July   Jun    May    April 
Total imports ($ bln)  5.57   5.61   5.50   4.82   5.06   5.35
yr/yr chg (pct)        -2.6   +0.9    0.2   -1.4   -4.0    3.8  
    
Electronics ($ bln)    1.37   1.14   1.14   0.89   1.28   1.04
yr/yr chg (pct)        -22.0  -15.4  -29.8  -19.0   0.2   -3.1 
  NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised  
  
   KEY POINTS:    
   - Mineral fuels, accounting for 23.4 percent of total imports
in September and was the second biggest import item, were up
33.3 percent from a year earlier.
    - Electronics, which made up 24.6 percent of the total bill
and was the biggest import, fell 22 percent from a year earlier.
    - The Philippines had a trade trade surplus of $281 million
in September, bringing the nine-month trade deficit to $1.54
billion.
    - The electronics industry group has forecast electronic
exports will grow 5 to 8 percent this year.
    - A gridlock at the country's biggest port has had an impact
on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to
intervene to ensure sustained economic growth. 
     
   LINKS:    
   For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph
     
 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

