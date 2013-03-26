FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' January imports fall 8 pct yr/yr
#Industrials
March 26, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' January imports fall 8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports fall 14.4 pct yr/yr to $1.15 bln
    * Jan trade deficit at $714 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.01
bln

    MANILA, March 26 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in January
fell 8.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Tuesday.  

KEY DATA          Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    Jul 
Imports ($ bln)   4.72  5.30   5.14   5.24    5.27  5.06   4.96 
yr/yr chg (pct)   -8.0  14.4    2.3    4.3    3.6   -0.4   -0.8 
    NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised. 
     
    KEY POINTS: 
    - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in January fell 14.4 percent from a year
earlier, after a 1.7 percent rise in December. 
    - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central
bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent
versus the central bank's growth forecast of 8 percent.
    - Exports, which account for about a two-fifths of the
country's GDP, fell an annual 2.7 percent in January, the first
drop in five months, as demand for the country's electronics
products remained weak despite signs of recovery in one of its
top trading partners, the United States. 
    - The electronics industry group has said electronics
exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually
and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up,
after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. 
    - The Southeast Asian country is targeting GDP growth of 6
to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent
expansion in 2012. 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
