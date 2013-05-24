FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' March imports post biggest drop in nearly a year
May 24, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' March imports post biggest drop in nearly a year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 0.6 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln
    * March trade deficit at $593 mln vs yr-ago gap of $1.05 bln
    * Jan-March trade deficit $2.28 bln vs $2.63 bln gap yr ago

    MANILA, May 24 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in March fell
8.4 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in 11 months,
but the value of imports is at a three-month high, the
statistics office said on Friday.    
  
KEY DATA          Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept
         
Imports ($ bln)   4.92   4.71   4.73   5.30   5.14   5.24   5.27
       
yr/yr chg (pct)   -8.4   -5.8  -7.9   14.4    2.3    4.3     3.6
        
    NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised   
       
    KEY POINTS:   
    - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in March fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier,
an improvement from a 12.6 percent drop in February.
    - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central
bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent
versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise.  
    - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the
country's GDP, were flat in March as electronics shipments
remained depressed.
    - Exports have been largely hit by weakening demand for the
country's main electronics shipments from its traditional
markets in the West and regional neighbours.    
    - The electronics industry group has said electronics
exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually
and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up,
after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012.   
    - Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said last month there was
a good chance that overall exports would grow at least 8 percent
this year if the global economy improves. 
    - Analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep
its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent for
the rest of the year, but they are not ruling out further cuts
in the special deposit account rate to force liquidity out of
the facility for deployment to more productive use.
    - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to
7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent
expansion in 2012.   

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
