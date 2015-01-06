FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank says has scope to support growth
January 6, 2015

Philippine c.bank says has scope to support growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank may be able to further support economic growth given prospects for manageable inflation ahead, its governor said on Tuesday.

Philippine annual inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in December, supporting majority views the central bank will leave interest rates on hold in the first half of the year.

“Given the manageable inflation outlook over the policy horizon, there maybe greater scope in the months ahead for policymakers to focus on facilitating and maintaining supportive conditions for domestic demand,” Amando Tetangco said at a breakfast forum after the release of December inflation data. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)

