FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine c.bank says monitoring oil prices, global growth prospects
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine c.bank says monitoring oil prices, global growth prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is monitoring oil price movements and global growth prospects to see if there is a need to adjust monetary policy, its governor said on Friday, after inflation eased to a four-month low in February.

“We will continue to monitor price movements, including emerging second round effects from global oil prices and any shifts in global growth prospects, as these impact domestic growth and inflation dynamics and see if there is a need to make any adjustment in policy levers,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a text message to reporters.

The headline annual inflation in February was 0.9 percent, below analysts’ expectations of an average 1.4 percent and at the low end of the central bank’s 0.9-1.7 percent forecast for the month.

Declines in housing, utilities, gas and transport prices were seen as causing slower inflation in the month, Tetangco said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.