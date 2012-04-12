FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines February bank lending growth at 9-mth low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Feb loan growth net of RRPs 18 pct y/y, lowest since May
2011
    * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 0.9 pct in Feb vs Jan

    MANILA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on
Thursday released data on lending by commercial banks in
February:     	
      	
    KEY DATA                Feb    Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept 
      	
                                      (pct change y/y)  	
Total loans net of reverse  	
repurchase (RRP) deals      18.0  19.1   19.3  22.5   22.2  21.7
           	
Total loans with RRP        16.1  16.6   16.4  19.3   21.1  18.9
       	
	
Seasonally adjusted data            (pct change mth on mth)  	
Total loans net of RRP      0.9    1.3   -0.5   2.1    0.2   1.1
       	
Total loans with RRP        0.9    1.2    0.4   0.4    1.3  -2.1
      	
      	
    KEY POINTS                    	
    * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 18.4 percent in February
from a year earlier, slower than 19.7 percent in January.  	
    * Consumer loans climbed 20.3 percent in February from a
year earlier, reflecting mainly the growth in credit card
receivables. In January, annual growth was 19.9 percent.  	
    * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its main policy rate
by a quarter point last month, taking it back to a record low
4.00 percent. This underscored its benign view on inflation and
the need to keep weak external demand from imperilling domestic
growth.  	
    * Manila expects the economy to pick up pace this year,
targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent after 2011 growth of 3.7
percent, below the government forecast.  	
	
 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

