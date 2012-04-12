Philippines February bank lending growth at 9-mth low

* Feb loan growth net of RRPs 18 pct y/y, lowest since May 2011 * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 0.9 pct in Feb vs Jan MANILA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday released data on lending by commercial banks in February: KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 18.0 19.1 19.3 22.5 22.2 21.7 Total loans with RRP 16.1 16.6 16.4 19.3 21.1 18.9 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 0.9 1.3 -0.5 2.1 0.2 1.1 Total loans with RRP 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.4 1.3 -2.1 KEY POINTS * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 18.4 percent in February from a year earlier, slower than 19.7 percent in January. * Consumer loans climbed 20.3 percent in February from a year earlier, reflecting mainly the growth in credit card receivables. In January, annual growth was 19.9 percent. * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its main policy rate by a quarter point last month, taking it back to a record low 4.00 percent. This underscored its benign view on inflation and the need to keep weak external demand from imperilling domestic growth. * Manila expects the economy to pick up pace this year, targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent after 2011 growth of 3.7 percent, below the government forecast. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)