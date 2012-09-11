Philippines' July bank lending growth at 3-mth high

* July loan growth net of RRPs 16 pct vs June's 14.9 pct * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 2.0 pct in July vs June MANILA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released data on lending by commercial banks in July: KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 16.0 14.9 14.7 19.2 18.7 18.0 Total loans with RRP 15.2 12.2 13.6 16.0 17.7 16.1 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 2.0 1.9 -0.3 1.9 2.1 0.9 Total loans with RRP 5.0 0.2 0.2 0.9 2.7 0.9 KEY POINTS * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 16.4 percent in July from a year earlier, higher than a 15.1 percent rise in June. * Growth in consumer loans was 15.4 percent in July from a year ago against 15.8 percent in June due mainly to slower take- up of auto loans. * The central bank said in a statement it expects bank lending to remain strong in the coming months, supporting domestic demand and real sector activity. * The Philippine economy grew a better-than expected 5.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, weaker than the first quarter's surge of 6.3 percent, but still far stronger than most developed countries. * Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the country will likely meet the high-end of its 5 to 6 percent growth target this year after the economy's relatively strong second quarter growth. * The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday but cut it by year-end to fortify the country's defenses against the global downturn and contain the peso's strength, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)