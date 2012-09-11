FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' July bank lending growth at 3-mth high
September 11, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' July bank lending growth at 3-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* July loan growth net of RRPs 16 pct vs June's 14.9 pct
    * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 2.0 pct in July vs June

    MANILA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
released data on lending by commercial banks in July:     
          
    KEY DATA                July   June   May   Apr   Mar    Feb
 
                                         (pct change y/y) 
Total loans net of reverse 
repurchase (RRP) deals      16.0  14.9   14.7  19.2  18.7   18.0
   
Total loans with RRP        15.2  12.2   13.6  16.0  17.7   16.1
  
     
Seasonally adjusted data           (pct change mth on mth) 
Total loans net of RRP       2.0   1.9   -0.3   1.9    2.1   0.9
  
Total loans with RRP         5.0   0.2    0.2   0.9    2.7   0.9
  
     
    KEY POINTS 
    * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 16.4 percent in July
from a year earlier, higher than a 15.1 percent rise in June.
    * Growth in consumer loans was 15.4 percent in July from a
year ago against 15.8 percent in June due mainly to slower take-
up of auto loans.
    * The central bank said in a statement it expects bank
lending to remain strong in the coming months, supporting
domestic demand and real sector activity. 
    * The Philippine economy grew a better-than expected 5.9
percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, weaker than
the first quarter's surge of 6.3 percent, but still far stronger
than most developed countries. 
    * Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the
country will likely meet the high-end of its 5 to 6 percent
growth target this year after the economy's relatively strong
second quarter growth.  
    * The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its
benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday but cut it by
year-end to fortify the country's defenses against the global
downturn and contain the peso's strength, according to a Reuters
poll.     

 (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
