Philippines Jan bank lending nearly flat at 19.1 pct
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines Jan bank lending nearly flat at 19.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Jan loan growth net of cbank placements up 19.1 pct y/y
    * S/adj net lending increased 1.3 pct in Jan vs Dec

    MANILA, March 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central
bank on Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in
January:	
    	
    KEY DATA                 Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug	
                                      (pct change y/y)	
Total loans net of reverse	
repurchase (RRP) deals      19.1   19.3  22.5   22.2  21.7  19.8
   	
Total loans with RRP        16.6   16.4  19.3   21.1  18.9  24.8	
	
Seasonally adjusted data           (pct change mth on mth)	
Total loans net of RRP       1.3   -0.6   2.0    0.1   1.0   1.4	
Total loans with RRP         1.1    0.2   0.2    1.2  -2.0   2.2
   	
    	
    KEY POINTS                  	
    * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 19.7 percent in January
from a year earlier against 20.1 percent in December.	
    * Consumer loans climbed 19.9 percent in January from a year
earlier. In December, annual growth was 17.3 percent, a
four-month low.	
    * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on March 1 cut its main
policy rate by a quarter point, taking it back to a record low
4.00 percent. This underscored the central bank's benign view on
inflation and the need to keep weak external demand from
imperilling domestic growth. 	
    * Manila expects the economy to pick up pace this year,
targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent after 2011 growth of 3.7
percent, below the government forecast. 	
	
 (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

