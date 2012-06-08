Philippines' April bank lending growth at 4-mth high

* April loan growth net of RRPs 19.2 vs March's 18.7 pct * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.9 pct in April vs March MANILA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in April: KEY DATA Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 19.2 18.7 18.0 19.1 19.3 22.5 Total loans with RRP 16.0 17.7 16.1 16.6 16.4 19.3 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.9 2.1 0.9 1.3 -0.5 2.1 Total loans with RRP 0.9 2.7 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.4 KEY POINTS * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 19.7 percent in April from a year earlier, a three-month high. * Consumer loan growth was 17.5 percent in April from a year ago, the slowest in four months, due mainly to the slowdown in auto loans. * The central bank said in a statement bank lending will likely remain strong in the months ahead given the economy's robust growth in the first quarter. * The Philippine economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two years in January-March, powered by government spending, domestic demand and an export rebound, though analysts cautioned it may lose momentum quickly given headwinds from Europe. * Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco has said there was less need for monetary authorities to support growth after the economy's faster than expected expansion in the first quarter. * The central bank cut its key policy rate by a combined 50 basis points in January and March, taking advantage of subdued inflation to boost economic activity in the face of a slowing global economy. It next reviews policy on June 14. * Most analysts in a Reuters quarterly poll in April expected the benchmark rate to be kept at 4.0 percent for the whole year on manageable inflation and with authorities seeking to protect domestic demand. * Manila targets economic growth this year of 5 to 6 percent. In 2011, growth was 3.7 percent, below the government's forecast. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)