Philippines' June bank lending growth edge up y/y

* June loan growth net of RRPs 14.9 pct vs May's 14.7 pct rise * S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.9 pct vs May's 0.3 pct fall MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Wednesday released data on lending by commercial banks in June: KEY DATA June May Apr Mar Feb Jan (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 14.9 14.7 19.2 18.7 18.0 19.1 Total loans with RRP 12.2 13.6 16.0 17.7 16.1 16.6 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.9 -0.3 1.9 2.1 0.9 1.3 Total loans with RRP 0.2 0.2 0.9 2.7 0.9 1.2 KEY POINTS * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 15.1 percent in June from a year earlier, compared with a 14.7 percent rise in May. * Growth in consumer loans eased to 15.8 percent from 16.8 percent in May due mainly to the slowdown in credit card and other consumer loans. * The central bank said in a statement the continued growth in bank lending underpins its view that domestic demand remains firm and would lend support to the economy amid weakening global economic conditions. * President Benigno Aquino told Reuters in an interview last month second quarter growth may have surpassed the first quarter's annual pace. * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 3.75 percent on July 26 to shield the economy from slower global growth and temper a rising peso that is hurting exports and remittances. * The central bank said on Wednesday it was watching for signs of prolonged upward price pressures after a faster-than-expected rate in July, but it continues to maintain the view that inflation was manageable. * Manila targets economic growth this year of 5 to 6 percent. In 2011, growth was 3.7 percent, below the government's forecast. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)