Philippines' Feb bad loan ratio eases slightly to 2.34 pct
#Financials
April 20, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' Feb bad loan ratio eases slightly to 2.34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* February NPL ratio slightly lower than January's 2.35 pct
    * Total loan portfolio up 1 pct mth/mth

    MANILA, April 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on
Friday released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans
(NPLs) as of February.            	
   The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of
their outstanding loans:           	
            	
             Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug   July   
   	
NPL ratio   2.34   2.35   2.23  2.39   2.54  2.46  2.52   2.45  
 	
       	
    CONTEXT:           	
    - Total loan portfolio was 3.15 trillion pesos ($74
billion)in February, up 1 percent from January and 13 percent
higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a
statement.       	
    - Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.47 percent of
total loans in February, lower than January's 2.50 percent and
the previous year's 3.18 percent.        	
    - Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase
deals was 18 percent in February, the lowest since May 2011,
central bank data showed.    	
    - Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of
banks' total loans for a 13th straight month in February.       	
    - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions
against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and
regulations on loans.          	
    LINKS:          	
    - For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central 
 bank website www.bsp.gov.ph               	
($1 = 42.61 Philippine pesos)	
	
 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

