Philippines' bad loan ratio edges up to 2.35 pct in Jan

* January NPL ratio slightly higher than December’s 2.35 pct

* Total loan porfolio down 3 pct mth/mth

MANILA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Monday released data on commercial banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) as of January.

The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

NPL ratio 2.35 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45 2.45

CONTEXT: - Total loan portfolio was 3.12 trillion pesos ($73.1 billion) in January, down 3 percent from December, but 15 percent higher from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement. - Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.50 percent of total loans in January, higher than December’s 2.35 percent, but lower than the previous year’s 3.24 percent. - Commercial banks’ loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals was nearly flat at 19.1 percent in January from December, central bank data showed. - Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks’ total loans for a 12th straight month in January. - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

LINKS: - For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph