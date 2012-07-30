Philippines' bad loan ratio hits all-time low in May

* May NPL ratio 2.18 pct vs April's 2.30 pct * Total loan portfolio up slightly in May from April MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of May. The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of their outstanding loans: May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov NPL ratio 2.18 2.30 2.36 2.34 2.35 2.23 2.39 CONTEXT: - The bad loan ratio in May was the lowest based on central bank data since the 1980s. - Total loan portfolio was 3.25 trillion pesos ($70 billion)in May, up 0.5 percent from April and 10.9 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement. - Bad loans net of interbank loans eased to 2.29 percent of total loans in May from 2.43 percent in April, and lower than the previous year's 3.0 percent. - Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals was 14.7 percent in May, slower than 19.2 percent in April. - Non-performing loans (NPL) have stayed below 3 percent of banks' total loans for more than a year in May. - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans. LINKS: - For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph ($1 = 41.85 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)