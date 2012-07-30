FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' bad loan ratio hits all-time low in May
#Financials
July 30, 2012

Philippines' bad loan ratio hits all-time low in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* May NPL ratio 2.18 pct vs April's 2.30 pct
    * Total loan portfolio up slightly in May from April

    MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs)
as of May.        
   The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of  
their outstanding loans:       
                        
               May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec   Nov   
NPL ratio     2.18   2.30   2.36   2.34   2.35   2.23  2.39     
   
                     
    CONTEXT:               
    - The bad loan ratio in May was the lowest based on central
bank data since the 1980s.
    - Total loan portfolio was 3.25 trillion pesos ($70
billion)in May, up 0.5 percent from April and 10.9 percent
higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a
statement.           
    - Bad loans net of interbank loans eased to 2.29 percent of
total loans in May from 2.43 percent in April, and lower than
the previous year's 3.0 percent.            
    - Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase
deals was 14.7 percent in May, slower than 19.2 percent in
April.        
    - Non-performing loans (NPL) have stayed below 3 percent of
banks' total loans for more than a year in May.           
    - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions
against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and
regulations on loans.              

       LINKS:              
    - For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central 
 bank website www.bsp.gov.ph                   
    ($1 = 41.85 Philippine pesos)  

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
