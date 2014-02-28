FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines M3 growth climbs to 38.6 pct y/y in Jan; bank lending up
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines M3 growth climbs to 38.6 pct y/y in Jan; bank lending up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released on Friday
data on money supply and bank lending growth for January:

KEY DATA
M3 (in pct)   Jan   Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept   Aug   July   June   
yr/yr        38.6   32.7  36.5   32.5   31.3  31.0   30.1   20.0 

BANK LENDING DATA          Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug  
(pct change y/y) 
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals    17.1    16.4  14.8   13.6   16.2  14.2  
Total loans with RRP      15.9    16.3  13.8   13.5   14.9  13.0 

Seasonally adjusted data            (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP     1.6     2.8   1.5    0.1    2.8   1.8
Total loans with RRP       1.7     3.4   0.6    0.6    2.3   1.0    

    KEY POINTS:
    - Money supply, partly boosted by strong remittances from overseas Filipino
workers and inflows from portfolio and foreign direct investments, is one of the
indicators the central bank reviews when setting monetary policy because of its
impact on inflation. 
    - The faster pace of increase in money supply in January is due to higher
demand for credit and reflects base effects given the slower growth in domestic
liquidity in the same month last year, the central bank said in a statement.
    - The central bank said it stands ready to deploy measures as needed to
ensure liquidity conditions remain supportive of growth. 
    - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady on
Feb. 6, saying inflation was manageable but analysts said chances of a hike were
rising due to pressures on food and utility prices and a weak peso.
 
    - Money parked with the central bank's SDA window, an indicator of domestic
liquidity, was 1.37 trillion pesos ($30 billion) in the week ended Feb. 7, down
from a record 1.98 trillion pesos posted in mid-April last year. 
    - Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks'
loan portfolios, grew 16.2 percent in January from a year earlier, faster than
the previous month's 15.3 percent. 
    - Consumer loans grew at a faster annual pace of 8.9 percent in January
against the previous month's 8.3 percent, due to the expansion of credit card
loans and personal and salary loans.

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim COghill)

