Philippines' Feb M3 growth fastest in 16 months; bank lending up

MANILA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday released money supply and bank lending data for February: KEY DATA M3 (in pct) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July yr/yr 11.8 11.5 9.4 9.4 9.2 8.7 9.0 8.4 Bank lending (pct chg y/y) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 16.9 15.8 13.6 13.9 13.9 12.6 Total loans with RRP 15.7 15.6 12.7 13.5 13.6 12.4 Seasonally adjusted data (pct chg mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.5 1.5 1.2 0.9 2.2 0.5 Total loans with RRP 0.8 1.8 1.1 0.7 2.0 1.8 KEY POINTS: - Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in February rose 1.8 percent. - Money supply continued to expand due largely to sustained demand for credit, the central bank said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising more than 80 percent of universal and commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 17.4 percent in February from a year earlier, after rising 16 percent in January. - Consumer loans grew 15.7 percent in February after a 16.3 percent uptick in the previous month. - The Philippine central bank sees no need to change its monetary and foreign exchange policies but it is ready to act if needed to keep financial markets stable, the bank's governor said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)