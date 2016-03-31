FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Feb M3 growth fastest in 16 months; bank lending up
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Feb M3 growth fastest in 16 months; bank lending up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on
Thursday released money supply and bank lending data for
February:
    
 KEY DATA
 M3 (in pct)  Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct   Sept  Aug   July   
 yr/yr        11.8   11.5   9.4    9.4   9.2   8.7   9.0   8.4   
 
 Bank lending                            (pct chg y/y)
                             Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept                            
 Total loans net of reverse
 repurchase (RRP) deals      16.9  15.8  13.6  13.9  13.9  12.6
 Total loans with RRP        15.7  15.6  12.7  13.5  13.6  12.4
 Seasonally adjusted data             (pct chg mth on mth)
 Total loans net of RRP       1.5   1.5   1.2   0.9   2.2   0.5
 Total loans with RRP         0.8   1.8   1.1   0.7   2.0   1.8
 
 
KEY POINTS:
    - Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in
February rose 1.8 percent.
    - Money supply continued to expand due largely to sustained
demand for credit, the central bank said in a statement.
    - Production loans, comprising more than 80 percent of
universal and commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 17.4
percent in February from a year earlier, after rising 16 percent
in January.
    - Consumer loans grew 15.7 percent in February after a 16.3
percent uptick in the previous month.
    - The Philippine central bank sees no need to change its
monetary and foreign exchange policies but it is ready to act if
needed to keep financial markets stable, the bank's governor
said on Wednesday. 

 (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by
Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
