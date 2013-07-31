Philippine June M3 grows fastest in 6 years; bank lending slows

* Annual M3 growth in June fastest in six years * June loan growth net of c.bank placements slows * C.bank says inflation to remain manageable MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released on Wednesday money supply and bank lending data for June: KEY DATA M3 (in pct) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov yr/yr 20.3 16.4 13.3 13.3 9.4 10.8 10.6 9.8 mth/mth 4.1 2.9 2.0 1.7 0.2 1.3 1.3 4.4 BANK LENDING DATA June May Apr Mar Feb Jan (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 12.3 13.3 12.0 14.2 15.0 15.4 Total loans with RRP 13.0 13.2 13.7 14.7 14.5 16.6 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 0.8 0.6 -0.1 1.2 0.5 0.8 Total loans with RRP 0.4 -0.2 0.1 2.4 0.3 1.9 NOTE: May numbers were revised. KEY POINTS: - Money supply, partly boosted by strong remittances from overseas Filipino workers and inflows from portfolio and foreign direct investments, is one of the indicators the central bank reviews when setting monetary policy because of its impact on inflation. - Money parked with the central bank's special deposit account window, an indicator of domestic liquidity, totalled 1.79 trillion pesos ($41 billion) in the week ending July 12, down from a record 1.98 trillion pesos posted in mid April. - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters on Tuesday there was no need to change the central bank's current policy stance as inflation is expected to remain on target within the policy horizon. - The central bank left its benchmark interest rate and the rate on its short-term special deposit account (SDA) facility unchanged on July 25. It next meets on Sept. 12. - Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, in June rose 12.2 percent from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's 13.5 percent annual rise. - Growth in consumer loans in June rose 12.1 percent from a year ago against 12.2 percent in May, due to the slowdown in credit card receivables and other household loans. LINK: For details, see the central bank website http:/www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)