Philippines' July growth in money supply, bank lending slows

MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released on Friday money supply and bank lending growth data for July: KEY DATA M3 (in pct) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec yr/yr 8.5 9.3 9.3 9.0 8.7 8.5 7.7 11.3 Bank lending (pct chg y/y) July June May Apr Mar Feb Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 13.5 14.5 14.5 15.4 16.1 15.2 Total loans with RRP 13.4 14.2 14.3 14.9 15.7 14.6 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.0 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.5 Total loans with RRP 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.2 NOTE: June M3 growth was revised. KEY POINTS: - Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in July rose 0.7 percent. - The continued expansion of liquidity in July indicates that money supply remains sufficient to support economic growth, the central bank said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising four-fifths of universal and commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 13.4 percent in July from a year earlier, versus 14.5 percent in June. Consumer loans grew 13.7 percent in July from 14.9 percent the previous month. - Philippine economic growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, defying a regional slowdown thanks to robust government spending, but faltering exports and deepening economic woes in China are tempering the outlook. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)