Philippines' July growth in money supply, bank lending slows
August 28, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' July growth in money supply, bank lending slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
released on Friday money supply and bank lending growth data for
July:


KEY DATA

M3 (in pct)    July   June   May    Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec 
 
yr/yr           8.5    9.3   9.3    9.0   8.7   8.5   7.7  11.3 
 


Bank lending (pct chg y/y)  July  June  May   Apr   Mar   Feb   
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals     13.5  14.5  14.5  15.4   16.1  15.2  
Total loans with RRP       13.4  14.2  14.3  14.9   15.7  14.6  


Seasonally adjusted data            (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP      1.0   0.7   0.8   0.8    0.1    0.5 
Total loans with RRP        1.1   0.7   0.7   0.8    0.2    0.2 

NOTE: June M3 growth was revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in July
rose 0.7 percent.
    - The continued expansion of liquidity in July indicates
that money supply remains sufficient to support economic growth,
the central bank said in a statement.
    - Production loans, comprising four-fifths of universal and
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 13.4 percent in July
from a year earlier, versus 14.5 percent in June. Consumer loans
grew 13.7 percent in July from 14.9 percent the previous month.
    - Philippine economic growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier, defying a regional
slowdown thanks to robust government spending, but faltering
exports and deepening economic woes in China are tempering the
outlook. 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
