FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Philippine c.bank says ready to act to tame excessive FX swings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 6 months ago

Philippine c.bank says ready to act to tame excessive FX swings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank reiterated on Tuesday it was prepared to act to keep excessive swings in the foreign exchange market in check.

The Philippine peso hit a fresh 10-year low of 50.34 per dollar on Tuesday, extending its losses after it breached key technical support at 50.00 against the greenback the previous day.

Market positioning and demand were among the factors behind the peso's movement, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile text message, adding these were part of a "healthy vibrant market".

"This is not to say we will stand back when we see that movements are disruptive or excessive," Tetangco said.

The Philippine peso is down more than 1 percent on the U.S. dollar so far this year, making it the region's worst performing currency. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.