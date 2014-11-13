FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines posts net portfolio outflows in Oct, second mth in a row
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines posts net portfolio outflows in Oct, second mth in a row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Oct net outflows $180 mln vs $969 mln net inflows yr-ago
    * Jan-Oct net outflows $1.1 bln vs $3.6 bln net inflow
yr-ago

    MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
released on Thursday data on net foreign portfolio investments
in October:   
    
Inflows     Oct    Sept     Aug    Jul     Jun    May    Apr    
($ mln)   -179.9  -324.4   483.5   321.8   44    545.1   324.8  
    
     KEY POINTS:   
    - Net portfolio outflows in October were almost $180
million, a reversal of the year-ago net inflow of $969 million,
mainly due to profit-taking and the end of the United States'
quantitative easing programme, the central bank said in a
statement.
    - Almost three-fourths of the October gross inflows went
into the stock market, but transactions in equity securities
resulted in net outflows of $222 million against $75 million net
outflows the previous month.
    - Investments in bond markets yielded a net inflow of $42
million in October, against a net outflow of $249 million in
September.
    -  Net outflows in January to October reached $1.1 billion,
a reversal of last year's $3.6 billion net inflows.
    - The United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore,
Luxembourg and Malaysia were the top five investor countries in
the October.  
    - The United States was the main destination of outflows,
getting nearly three-fourths of total.
    - Registration of foreign investments with the central bank
is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign
currency to be sent out of the country.   
       
   LINK:   
    - For details, click on central bank website: www.bsp.gov.ph
 
    

 (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
