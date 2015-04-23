FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines posts March net portfolio outflow, first in 5 months
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 23, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines posts March net portfolio outflow, first in 5 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* March outflow $21.6 mln vs yr-ago outflow $93 mln

* Q1 net inflow hits $1.76 bln vs $2.29 bln net outflow yr ago

* April 1-10 net inflow $333.4 mln vs $105.6 mln outflow yr ago

MANILA, April 23 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released on Thursday data on net foreign portfolio investments in March: Inflows Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept ($ mln) -21.6 1,190.2 592.2 397 369.9 -179.9 -324.4

KEY POINTS:

- Gross portfolio investment inflows in March hit $2.08 billion versus $2.55 billion in February; gross outflows at $2.1 billion compared with February’s $1.36 billion, the central bank said.

- Outflows in the month due to profit-taking, the central bank said in a statement.

- About 82 percent of registered investments in March went into stock market, the rest into government securities and banks’ unit investment trust funds.

- Top five investor countries were the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong

- The United States continued to be the main destination of outflows, receiving 78.5 percent of total

- Registration of foreign investments with the central bank is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign currency to be sent out of the country

- The central bank expects the country to end this year with a balance of payments surplus of $1 billion compared with a deficit of $2.88 billion in 2014

For central bank data, click on (www.bsp.gov.ph/) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.