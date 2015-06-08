FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine central bank says monetary support for growth not needed
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine central bank says monetary support for growth not needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank sees no need to provide monetary policy support for economic growth with government spending on infrastructure expected to increase in coming months, Governor Amando Tetangco said.

He said inflation could possibly fall below the low end of the 2 to 4 percent target for the year, although there could be price rise risks from a prolonged period of El Nino-influenced weather.

“Right now, as we see it, inflation expectations are well-anchored,” Tetangco said in an email to reporters. “There is still also no strong impetus to provide support to growth.”

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.0 percent for a fifth straight meeting on May 14, and will meet next on June 25 to review policy.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.