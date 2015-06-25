UPDATE 1-Philippine c.bank holds rates steady, expects govt spending to spur growth

MANILA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a sixth consecutive meeting, counting on an expected increase in government spending to jump-start the economy after it slowed sharply in the first quarter.

The policy-making Monetary Board left the overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 4.0 percent, as predicted by 16 analysts in a Reuters poll. The short-term special deposit accounts (SDAs) rate was also held at 2.50 percent.

“Current monetary policy settings remain appropriate given the within-target inflation forecasts and the underlying strength of domestic demand conditions,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a media briefing.

This year’s inflation forecast was revised down to 2.1 percent from a previous estimate of 2.3 percent, near the lower end of the central bank’s 2-4 percent target as El Nino’s effect on food prices was seen as modest.

The lower inflation forecasts reflect slower economic activity and steady domestic food supply, the central bank said.

The central bank is likely to keep policy steady for some time, with exports expected to rebound in line with the recovery in the United States and domestic demand still strong, said Gareth Leather, Asia economist at Capital Economics.

BANKING ON FISCAL STIMULUS

The risks to growth, however, have risen as government spending has been weakened by a corruption scandal and red-tape. Exports have also underperformed - a malaise affecting many regional economies as growth in China sputters.

Southeast Asia’s fifth largest economy stumbled in the first quarter, growing 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, its weakest pace since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Hit by weak government spending and exports, year-on-year growth came in at 5.2 percent, the slowest in more than three years, putting at risk the government’s 7-8 percent growth target for this year.

However, despite the slowdown, the Philippines remains one of the fastest-growing in the region, allowing the local monetary authority to buck the recent wave of easings by global central banks.

Tetangco was reasonably upbeat, saying that economic growth should rebound in the coming quarters as government spending gathers pace.

Indeed, private consumption remains robust as reflected in double-digit increases in the shipment of consumer and capital goods, despite total imports posting their biggest drop in three months in April.

“(This) reflect the upbeat outlook of consumer spending and is a positive indication of healthy demand-driven activities at the household and industry level,” said Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

- For a graphic on Philippines GDP, rates and CPI: link.reuters.com/jep55s