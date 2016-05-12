UPDATE 1-Philippine c.bank holds rates, sees solid growth after Duterte win

* Key rate left at 4 pct, where it’s been since Sept 2014

* Deputy governor: Additional policy support ‘not needed’ now

* Duterte’s goal of 7-8 pct annual growth ‘doable’ - Guinigundo

By Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank, expecting economic growth to remain strong after the country’s leadership change, kept its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as predicted.

The monetary board voted to keep the overnight borrowing rate steady at 4.0 percent, where it has been since September 2014. It also left the special deposit accounts rate at 2.5 percent and banks’ required reserves at 20 percent.

Growth indicators “continue to be firm, so additional monetary support is not needed at this point,” Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters.

He also said that as the election was peaceful and there is “clear mandate” for winner Rodrigo Duterte, “we would expect that the economy will continue to be stable and the macroeconomy will continue to attract confidence of the markets.”

Guinigundo also said having annual economic growth of 7-8 percent - which Duterte’s spokesman said the new president will pursue - is “doable” on the back of public spending.

First quarter GDP numbers are due on May 19 and a slew of economic data point to a strong start for the Philippines, where a new president has been elected to succeed Benigno Aquino, whose non-renewable six-year term ends in June.

Higher government spending on infrastructure, and strong domestic demand, underpinned by remittances from Filipinos abroad, should help offset weakness in exports.

Inflation is forecast to remain subdued. The central bank left unchanged its projections for an annual average rate of 2.1 percent in 2016 and 3.1 percent next year.

The central bank’s target range for both years is 2-4 percent.

Under Aquino, average annual economic growth has topped 6 percent and this year’s target is 6.8-7.8 percent.

Duterte has said he had no qualms about using some Aquino policies, which have focused on infrastructure and improved fiscal efficiency.

‘CORRIDOR’ DETAILS COMING

Ten of 11 economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast no rate change as central bank prepares to transition to an “interest rate corridor” framework to make policy transmission more effective.

The central bank will announce on Monday details of the IRC and its implementation date.

Some economists expect the central bank to adjust the overnight borrowing and lending rates when it sets the corridor.

The IRC will be accompanied by a term auction facility that allows banks to deposit money with the monetary authority to guide market interest rates towards the central bank’s main policy rate.

ANZ said assuming the transition to the corridor is seamless, it expects “rate tightening to commence with a 25 basis point hike at the end of Q4 2016”. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)