Philippine c.bank policymaker favours RRR cut if inflation falls
July 16, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine c.bank policymaker favours RRR cut if inflation falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, July 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank should opt to reduce banks’ required reserves rather than cut its key interest rates to support the economy if inflation falls below one percent, a member of the bank’s policymaking Monetary Board said on Thursday.

Analysts expect the board, which next meets on Aug. 13, to leave interest rates on hold for the rest of the year, having kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 4.0 percent since October.

Felipe Medalla, one of the board’s seven members, told Reuters in an email that lowering banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) would have more impact on the economy than cutting interest rates.

Inflation hit a two-decade low of 1.2 percent in June, and if it drops under 1.0 percent, Medalla said: “it is good for both the short run and the long run to cut the RRR.”

The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is currently 20 percent. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had raised it by a total 2 percentage points in March and May last year to dampen strong liquidity growth.

“The Philippines has one of the highest reserve requirement ratios in the world,” Medalla said.

Medalla went on to say that if U.S. interest rates start to rise later this year the central bank may have to raise the rate on its special deposit account rate from 2.5 percent.

The Philippines is counting on an expected increase in government spending to jump-start the economy after it slowed sharply in the first quarter. (Reporting by Karen Lema; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

