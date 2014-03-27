Philippine c.bank keeps policy rate steady, raises bank reserve requirements

MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, but raised banks’ reserve requirements by 1 percentage point to mop up excess liquidity.

It also left the short-term special deposit account (SDA) rate unchanged.

Ten out of 12 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would leave policy rates on hold for an 11th consecutive meeting after inflation slightly eased in February.

The two dissenters had forecast a 25-basis-point-hike for both the policy rate and special deposit account rate.

Some economists had said the central bank may opt to first raise banks’ reserve requirements before increasing interest rates later this year.

The policy-making Monetary Board holds a rate-setting meeting every six weeks. It next meets on May 8.

(overnight, in percent) ---------------------------------------------------------- March 2014 3.50 5.50 Jan 2014 3.50 5.50 Dec 2013 3.50 5.50 Oct 2013 3.50 5.50 Sept 2013 3.50 5.50 July 2013 3.50 5.50 June 2013 3.50 5.50 April 2013 3.50 5.50 March 2013 3.50 5.50 January 2013 3.50 5.50 December 2012 3.50 5.50 October 2012 3.50 5.50 September 2012 3.75 5.75 July 2012 3.75 5.75 June 2012 4.00 6.00 April 2012 4.00 6.00 March 2012 4.00 6.00 January 2012 4.25 6.25 December 2011 4.50 6.50 October 2011 4.50 6.50 September 2011 4.50 6.50 July 2011 4.50 6.50 June 2011 4.50 6.50 May 2011 4.50 6.50 March 2011 4.25 6.25 February 2011 4.0 6.0 December 2010 4.0 6.0 November 2010 4.0 6.0 October 2010 4.0 6.0 August 2010 4.0 6.0 July 2010 4.0 6.0 June 2010 4.0 6.0 April 2010 4.0 6.0 March 2010 4.0 6.0 January 2010 4.0 6.0 December 2010 4.0 6.0 November 2009 4.0 6.0 October 2009 4.0 6.0 August 2009 4.0 6.0 July 2009 4.0 6.0 May 2009 4.25 6.25 April 2009 4.50 6.5 March 2009 4.75 6.75 January 2009 5.0 7.0 December 2008 5.5 7.5 November 2008 6.0 8.0

- The overnight borrowing rate has been at 3.5 percent since October 2012. The SDA rate was last adjusted in April last year, cut by 50 basis points to 2.0 percent.

- Philippine annual inflation unexpectedly slowed for the first time in six months in February, boosting the central bank’s confidence that average inflation this year would be within its 3 to 5 percent target range. But headline inflation between January and February averaged 4.2 percent, above the mid-point of the goal.

- Money supply growth in January hit a record high of 38.6 percent from a year earlier, prompting the central bank to keep an eye on domestic liquidity.

- Before the central bank’s meeting on Thursday, the consensus was for it to start raising the policy rate in the third quarter.

- Governor Amando Tetangco, in a more hawkish statement, said last week that “measured” adjustments in monetary policy may be needed given external developments including the heightened geopolitical risks that could result in volatility in international commodity prices.

- The government is targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth in 2014 after 7.2 percent growth in 2013.

