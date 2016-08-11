Philippine c.bank hold rates again, as expected

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, saying the economy remained robust, while inflation is forecast to stay tame.

The central bank kept the overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent, the level set by the monetary authority after it moved to an interest rate corridor (IRC) on June 3.

It also kept the floor and ceiling rates in the corridor at 3.5 and 2.5 percent.

The Philippine monetary policy stance has been steady since a 25 basis point hike in the benchmark rate in September 2014. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)