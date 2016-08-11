FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine c.bank hold rates again, as expected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Philippine c.bank hold rates again, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, saying the economy remained robust, while inflation is forecast to stay tame.

The central bank kept the overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent, the level set by the monetary authority after it moved to an interest rate corridor (IRC) on June 3.

It also kept the floor and ceiling rates in the corridor at 3.5 and 2.5 percent.

The Philippine monetary policy stance has been steady since a 25 basis point hike in the benchmark rate in September 2014. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.