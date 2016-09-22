Philippine c.bank keeps policy rate steady at 3.0 pct

MANILA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.0 percent on Thursday as it expects inflation to remain subdued.

It also kept the interest rate corridor intact by maintaining the ceiling and floor rates at 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

All 12 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the rate will be left unchanged on Thursday as inflation remains subdued despite robust economic growth.

The policy-making Monetary Board holds a rate-setting meeting every six weeks.