MANILA Dec 22 The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018.

It revised up 2017's forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.0 percent and the following year's estimate to 3.0 pct from 2.9 percent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has a 2-4 percent annual inflation target for both 2016 and 2017.

On Thursday, it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)