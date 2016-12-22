MIDEAST STOCKS-State budget boosts Saudi, rest of Gulf sluggish; Egypt drops
* Mobily down, Abu Dhabi's Etisalat up; management tie expires
MANILA Dec 22 The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018.
It revised up 2017's forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.0 percent and the following year's estimate to 3.0 pct from 2.9 percent.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has a 2-4 percent annual inflation target for both 2016 and 2017.
On Thursday, it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Mobily down, Abu Dhabi's Etisalat up; management tie expires
MUMBAI, Dec 25 India's finance minister on Sunday said the government does not plan to impose a long-term capital gains tax, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that people earning from financial markets must make a "fair contribution" to nation building.
BEIJING, Dec 25 China needs to keep financial market liquidity stable and regulate its "money gates" to prevent asset bubbles, but it also needs to ensure a lack of liquidity doesn't cause financial stress, according to a commentary in a newspaper owned by the People's Bank of China.