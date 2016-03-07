FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank Feb gross foreign reserves hit over 2-yr high
March 7, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Philippine c.bank Feb gross foreign reserves hit over 2-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Forex reserves can cover 10.4 months worth of imports

* Equal to 4.1 times s-term foreign debt based on residual

* maturity

* Feb reserves highest since Dec 2013

MANILA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank released on Monday preliminary data on gross international reserves (GIR) at the end of February. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept GIR ($ bln) 81.301 80.692 80.667 80.173 81.098 80.551 (NOTE: January figure was revised)

KEY POINTS:

- The rise in foreign exchange reserves was due mainly to the revaluation adjustments on the central bank’s foreign currency denominated-reserves, gold holding and foreign currency deposits by the national government.

- The central bank expects reserves to reach $82.7 billion this year, from $80.67 billion last year.

- The central bank expects the country to again have a current account surplus in 2016 despite the risk of capital outflows on higher interest rates in the United States.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
