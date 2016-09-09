Philippine imports fall for first time in five months

* Exports down 13.0 pct y/y in July * Imports fall 1.7 pct in July * July trade deficit at $2.05 billion MANILA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines statistics agency on Friday released data on July exports and imports: KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb Total exports ($bln) 4.67 4.75 4.7 4.25 4.61 4.31 yr/yr chg (pct) -13.0 -11.4 -3.8 -4.1 -15.1 -4.5 Electronics exports 2.40 2.43 2.26 2.26 2.36 2.13 ($bln) yr/yr chg (pct) -14.8 -5.1 -4.0 1.9 1.0 8.1 KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Total imports ($bln) 6.73 6.85 6.74 6.56 6.36 5.41 6.83 yr/yr chg (pct) -1.7 15.4 39.3 29.8 11.7 -5.6 20.5 Electronics ($ bln) 1.83 1.7 1.67 1.74 1.76 1.52 2.21 yr/yr chg (pct) -8.1 -15.8 44.5 69.9 30.1 -14.8 67.1 KEY POINTS: - The bigger drop in exports in July was due to declines in eight of ten major commodities, led by a near 40 percent annual fall in exports of machinery and transport equipment, and 24 percent decline in shipments of woodcrafts and furniture. - Electronic exports, which accounted for 51 percent of total exports in July, were also down 14.8 percent. - Exports to the country's top trading partners - Japan, U.S. and China, also posted declines, as global demand remained weak. - Imports fell for the first time in five months due to a decline shipments of minerals fuels, electronic products and iron and steel - But power generating and specialised machinery, transport equipment and industrial and machinery equipment posted double-digit increases, which point to strong domestic activity. Imports of capital goods were also up 23.1 percent in July. - The Philippines posted annual growth of 7 percent in April-June from a year earlier, the highest level in three years. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)