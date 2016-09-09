FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine imports fall for first time in five months
#Asia
September 9, 2016 / 1:36 AM / in a year

Philippine imports fall for first time in five months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports down 13.0 pct y/y in July
    * Imports fall 1.7 pct in July
    * July trade deficit at $2.05 billion

    MANILA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines statistics agency
on Friday released data on July exports and imports:

 KEY DATA              July    June     May   Apr    Mar    Feb
 Total exports ($bln)  4.67     4.75    4.7    4.25   4.61  4.31
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -13.0   -11.4   -3.8   -4.1   -15.1  -4.5
 Electronics exports   2.40     2.43   2.26   2.26   2.36   2.13
 ($bln)                                                     
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -14.8   -5.1    -4.0   1.9    1.0    8.1
                                                            
   
 KEY DATA              July    June    May    Apr    Mar    Feb                   Jan
 Total imports ($bln)  6.73    6.85    6.74   6.56   6.36   5.41                  6.83
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -1.7    15.4    39.3   29.8   11.7   -5.6                  20.5
 Electronics ($ bln)   1.83    1.7     1.67   1.74   1.76   1.52                  2.21
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -8.1    -15.8   44.5   69.9   30.1   -14.8                 67.1
    
KEY POINTS:
    - The bigger drop in exports in July was due to declines in
eight of ten major commodities, led by a near 40 percent annual
fall in exports of machinery and transport equipment, and 24
percent decline in shipments of woodcrafts and furniture.
    - Electronic exports, which accounted for 51 percent of
total exports in July, were also down 14.8 percent.
    - Exports to the country's top trading partners - Japan,
U.S. and China, also posted declines, as global demand remained
weak.
    - Imports fell for the first time in five months due to a
decline shipments of minerals fuels, electronic products and
iron and steel
    - But power generating and specialised machinery, transport
equipment and industrial and machinery equipment posted
double-digit increases, which point to strong domestic activity.
Imports of capital goods were also up 23.1 percent in July. 
    - The Philippines posted annual growth of 7 percent in
April-June from a year earlier, the highest level in three
years. 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

