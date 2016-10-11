FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine exports fall at slower y/y pace in August, imports up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 11, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Philippine exports fall at slower y/y pace in August, imports up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines statistics agency
on Tuesday released data on August exports and imports:

 KEY DATA                   Aug   July   June   May   Apr   Mar
 Total exports ($bln)       4.90  4.67   4.75   4.7   4.25  4.61
 yr/yr chg (pct)            -4.4  -13.0  -11.4  -3.8  -4.1  -15.1
 Electronics ($bln)         2.63  2.40   2.43   2.26  2.26  2.36
 yr/yr chg (pct)            11.6  -14.8  -5.1   -4.0  1.9   1.0
 
 KEY DATA                  Aug    July   June   May   Apr    Mar
 Total imports ($bln)      6.93   6.73   6.85   6.74  6.56   6.36
 yr/yr chg (pct)           12.2   -1.7   15.4   39.3  29.8   11.7
 Electronics ($ bln)       1.79   1.83   1.7    1.67  1.74   1.76
 yr/yr chg (pct)           -16.8  -8.1   -15.8  44.5  69.9   30.1
 

KEY POINTS:
    - Exports continued its decline in August, although at a
slower pace, due to the 11.6 percent rise in shipments of
electronic products, which accounted for 53.7 percent of total
exports. 
    - Exports to the country's top trading partners - Japan and
the U.S. - posted declines of 5.1 percent and 4.7 percent,
respectively. But exports to Hong Kong and China, the country's
third and fourth largest markets in August rose 22.4 percent and
2.2 percent. 
    - Imports rose 12.2 percent in August after a decline the
previous month due to increases in seven out of top ten major
imported commodities led by transport equipment, which grew a
hefty 103 percent in August from last year. 
    - Manila posted a wider trade deficit of $2.023 billion in
August compared with a $1.048 billion gap in the same month last
year.
    - The Philippines posted annual growth of 7 percent in
April-June from a year earlier, the highest level in three
years. 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.