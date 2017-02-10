Philippine Dec exports rebound, imports sustain double-digit rise

MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines statistics agency on Friday released data on December exports and imports: KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Total exports ($bln) 4.87 4.73 4.76 5.21 4.90 4.67 yr/yr chg (pct) 4.5 -7.5 7.6 5.1 -3.0 -13.0 Electronics ($bln) 2.45 2.55 2.49 2.67 2.63 2.40 yr/yr chng (pct) -2.8 -7.9 4.7 3.6 11.6 -14.8 Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Total imports ($bln) 7.43 7.30 7.30 6.92 7.10 6.93 yr/yr chg (pct) 19.1 19.7 19.7 5.9 13.5 12.2 Electronics ($bln) 1.98 1.96 1.96 1.73 1.83 1.79 yr/yr chng (pct) 18.9 -7.0 -7.0 -17.2 -10.1 -16.8 KEY POINTS: - Exports recovered in December and climbed 4.5 percent from a year earlier, driven by hefty increases in the shipments of coconut oil, other mineral products and metal components which offset the decline in some of the country's top export items such as electronic products and woodcrafts and furniture. - Exports to the country's top trading partner Japan rose 2.8 percent from last year, but exports to the U.S. fell 6.7 percent. Shipments to Hong Kong and China grew 5.3 percent and 36.6 percent, respectively. - In a sign that domestic economic activity remained robust, imports growth stayed above 19 percent for a third straight month in December, reflecting double-digit increases in transport equipment, power generating machinery, industrial machinery, and iron and steel imports. - Manila posted a wider trade deficit of $2.564 billion in December compared with a $1.586 billion gap in the same month the year before. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)