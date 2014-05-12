FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Emperador suspended from trading after $729 mln deal
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Emperador suspended from trading after $729 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine liquor manufacturer Emperador Inc were suspended from trading on Monday after it sealed a 430 million pound ($729 million) deal to buy the Whyte & Mackay whisky unit of India’s United Spirits Ltd.

The Philippine Stock Exchange said it imposed the trading suspension pending Emperador’s compliance with disclosure requirements. The deal is still subject to approval by regulators and stockholders.

Emperador said in a statement the deal was in line with its plans to expand its portfolio. (Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.