Philippine bourse to lift suspension on Emperador shares
May 14, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine bourse to lift suspension on Emperador shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will lift a trading suspension on shares of liquor manufacturer Emperador Inc at 10:40 a.m. (0240 GMT) on Wednesday.

In a notice, the Manila bourse said a trading halt on Emperador shares will be lifted after the liquor maker submitted “required additional information” on its $729 million purchase of Scottish whisky company Whyte & Mackay Group Ltd and its subsidiaries.

$1 = 43.7 pesos Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
