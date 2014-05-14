Philippine bourse to lift suspension on Emperador shares

MANILA, May 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will lift a trading suspension on shares of liquor manufacturer Emperador Inc at 10:40 a.m. (0240 GMT) on Wednesday.

In a notice, the Manila bourse said a trading halt on Emperador shares will be lifted after the liquor maker submitted “required additional information” on its $729 million purchase of Scottish whisky company Whyte & Mackay Group Ltd and its subsidiaries.