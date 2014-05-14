FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Emperador shares rise after bourse lifts suspension
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 3:07 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Emperador shares rise after bourse lifts suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine liquor manufacturer Emperador Inc went up as much 6.6 percent on Wednesday before erasing gains after the lifting of a trading suspension.

Emperador shares rose to as much as 12.98 pesos per share but later fell to as low as 11.80 pesos after trading resumed. That followed the submission of additional information about its purchase of Scottish whisky company Whyte & Mackay Group Ltd for $729 million, its biggest acquisition to date.

Emperador stocks were last traded on Friday at 12.18 pesos, before news of the company’s deal to acquire Whyte & Mackay, a unit of India’s United Spirits Ltd , which is in turn controlled by Diageo Plc.

Reporting By Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.