Philippines' Emperador says seeks to buy cognac firm from Japan's Suntory

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Monday it has submitted a bid to buy French cognac maker Louis Royer from Japan’s Suntory Holdings Ltd , and could go to the debt market to fund the possible acquisition.

The deal is unlikely to cost Emperador more than last year’s $700 million deal to buy the Whyte & Mackay whisky unit of India’s United Spirits Ltd, Kingson Sian, company director and spokesman told reporters.

Sian declined to disclose Emperador’s offer and said he wasn’t aware who the other bidders for Louis Royer were. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)