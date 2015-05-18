FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Emperador says seeks to buy cognac firm from Japan's Suntory
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 18, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Emperador says seeks to buy cognac firm from Japan's Suntory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Monday it has submitted a bid to buy French cognac maker Louis Royer from Japan’s Suntory Holdings Ltd , and could go to the debt market to fund the possible acquisition.

The deal is unlikely to cost Emperador more than last year’s $700 million deal to buy the Whyte & Mackay whisky unit of India’s United Spirits Ltd, Kingson Sian, company director and spokesman told reporters.

Sian declined to disclose Emperador’s offer and said he wasn’t aware who the other bidders for Louis Royer were. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.