FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel, Metro Pacific final bidders for Manila road project
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

San Miguel, Metro Pacific final bidders for Manila road project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, April 8 (Reuters) - Two groups led by Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp were the only bidders on Monday for a 16 billion peso ($388 million)expressway linking Manila’s international airport to southern provinces and a rising gambling complex.

Two other groups, an Ayala Corp -led consortium and Indian-owned MS IL and FS Transportation Network, dropped out of the bidding, said Cosette Canilao, executive director of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

The project, a four-lane, 7.75-kilometer elevated expressway connecting three terminals of the country’s main Ninoy Aquino International Airport to two other expressways to the south and west of the capital, is one of the government’s priority infrastructure projects aimed at attracting investments to boost growth above 7 percent.

Canilao said the government will announce on April 15 which of the two final bidders gave the best offer and a notice of award could be given after two weeks to the winning group.

The Philippines, the fastest-growing economy in the region last year after China with growth of 6.6 percent, has been seeking local and foreign investors in PPP projects meant to upgrade the country’s roads, ports, airports and other infrastructure to spur more economic activity.

($1 = 41.27 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.