Ferry sinks off Philippines, at least 36 dead

MANILA, July 2 (Reuters) - At least 36 people died and dozens were missing on Thursday when a ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines, the coast guard and police said on Thursday.

Scores, sometimes hundreds, of people die each year in ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,100 islands with a notoriously poor record for maritime safety. Overcrowding is common, and many of the vessels are in bad condition.