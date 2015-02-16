Philippine c.bank further relaxes forex rules

MANILA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Monday it had revised some of its foreign exchange rules for trade and settlement transactions, part of a wider liberalisation programme it rolled out in the last few years.

The central bank’s amended rules include allowing the sale of foreign exchange to residents for credit card payments to resident credit card companies.

The BSP also simplified the guidelines for reporting the shipments of goods for better understanding and compliance.

Policymakers have been relaxing Philippine foreign exchange rules to make it more responsive to the needs of the economy and easier for businesses and individuals to transact foreign exchange within the banking system.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong