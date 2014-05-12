Philippine gaming regulator cuts licence fees to offset casinos' tax costs

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine gaming regulator on Monday said it has agreed to reduce the fees casino operators pay for gaming licences, to help operators offset income tax on gaming revenue.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) set the fees over five years ago when offering tax breaks to attract casino operators to the proposed Entertainment City.

But in April last year the Bureau of Internal Revenue ruled the operators would be subject to tax.

Casino operators worked with PAGCOR over the past year to ensure the change in tax and licence fees, effective from April 1 this year, would not significantly impact earnings.

Casino shares nevertheless fell after the announcement as retail investors took a negative view of the change, traders said.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp fell the most, by 2.5 percent compared with a 0.5 percent decline in the broader market.

Travellers International Hotel Group Inc fell 0.3 percent and Melco Crown Philippines Resorts Corp fell 1.0 percent.

In a statement, Melco Crown Philippines said the new arrangement was a “temporary measure” and that the original fee structure would be adopted once the tax order was permanently restrained, corrected or withdrawn.

Representatives of Bloomberry, Travellers and Universal Entertainment Corp could not be immediately reached for comment.

LEISURE DESTINATION

The Philippines aspires to be a major leisure and tourism destination in Southeast Asia. Casino operators have said they were attracted to the country by license fees lower than the 40 percent on revenue in regional gaming rival Macau.

Licence fees will now be 15 percent of revenue from slot machines and tables rather than 25 percent, while junket operators - or those who bring high-stakes gamblers to casinos - will pay 5 percent instead of 15 percent.

At present, four casino operators and property developers have gaming licenses for Entertainment City.

Bloomberry opened the first casino at the development in March last year, and Melco Crown Philippines - a joint venture of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and Belle Corp - will open a casino later this year.

Travellers - a joint venture of Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Alliance Global Group Inc - and Universal are also building casinos. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)