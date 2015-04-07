Philippines' Globe to borrow 7 bln peso loan for 2015 capex

MANILA, April 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Globe Telecom Inc said on Tuesday it was in talks with 13 foreign and local banks which may form part of a syndicate that will provide a 7 billion peso ($157 million) loan to partly fund its 2015 capital spending.

The peso loan, with a possible 7- to 10-year maturity, will help finance Globe’s capital spending of $650 million this year, about the same as last year’s budget, said Alberto Larrazabal, company chief finance officer.

“We’re now going to the market. We’re getting proposals,” he said, adding the borrowing could be a club loan and would likely be finalised next month.