Philippines' Globe Telecom Q1 net income more than quadruples

May 13 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2014. (in billion pesos) Net income 2.95 vs 0.66 Core net income 3.36 vs 3.09 Service revenue 23.23 vs 21.37 EBITDA 8.80 vs 8.78 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm competing with Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . Core net income excludes the impact of non-recurring accelerated depreciation charges. For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/mug39v). ($1 = 43.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)