FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Globe Telecom Q1 net income more than quadruples
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Globe Telecom Q1 net income more than quadruples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2014.
                       (in billion pesos)
    Net income          2.95   vs   0.66
    Core net income     3.36   vs   3.09
    Service revenue    23.23   vs  21.37
    EBITDA              8.80   vs   8.78
    NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second
biggest telecommunications firm competing with Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co, is owned by local conglomerate
Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
.
    Core net income excludes the impact of non-recurring
accelerated depreciation charges.
    For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/mug39v).
    ($1 = 43.8 pesos)
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.