FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippines' GT Capital's majority owner selling $170 mln shares - IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Philippines' GT Capital's majority owner selling $170 mln shares - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc is selling around $170 mln shares at a discount, IFR reported on Friday.

Grand Titan Capital Holdings Inc put up for sale a block of 5.22 million shares to raise 7.9 to 8.2 billion pesos ($169 to $175 million) at 1,520 to 1,575 pesos per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The price range was at a 2.8 percent to 6.2 percent discount compared with the closing price on Wednesday.

A company official refused to comment ahead of a release of a disclosure.

Shares in GT Capital, which is into banking, automotive, real estate and infrastructure, dropped as much as 4.9 percent in the first 30 minutes of trades.

$1 = 46.7400 Philippine pesos Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.