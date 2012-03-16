Philippine bourse approves $720 mln in 2 IPOs, more likely

MANILA, March 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved two initial public offerings that may raise around 31 billion pesos ($720 million) and its president said more issues were likely as the local bourse rallied to a new high on Friday.

Hans Sicat said the PSE board approved the requests of GT Capital Holdings, the flagship firm of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, and medium-sized Philippine lender East West Banking Corp, to launch their IPOs this year.

“I think as these new IPOs actually get done, we think that there will be a good series of new transactions following on,” Sicat told a media briefing. “If you are an issuer, it’s probably best to be raising, doing your IPO or doing your follow-on today when valuations are a lot better.”

The two offerings are among a number of fundraising exercises on the local bourse, including follow-on issues and private placements, that are anticipated to raise a record 197 billion pesos this year, Sicat said.

The Philippines’ main index jumped to a fresh high on Friday, gaining 2.3 percent and buoyed by investors’ improved appetite for risk amid signs of stronger U.S. growth.

The local bourse has gained nearly 18 percent so far this year after a 4 percent rise in 2011 to become Asia’s best performer.

Sicat said “good macroeconomic indicators” and expectations of credit rating upgrades for the Philippines has helped perk up buying in local stocks.

GT Holdings said last month it may launch its 24.6 billion pesos IPO in April, which will make it the first company to debut on the Philippines stock market this year.

Based on recent regulatory filings, the offering consists of up to 41.217 million shares with an overallotment option of 6.18 million shares and would be priced at up to 520 pesos per share.

GT Holdings has interests in the country’s second-largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car distribution, insurance, and power generation.

East West Bank, owned by one of the country’s largest family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp, said in January it was planning to raise as much as 6.6 billion pesos in what could be the first public float by a local bank in eight years.

The bank was looking to offer 245.32 million common shares at a maximum price of 23.50 per share, recent filings showed.