FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Philippines' GT Capital buys into real estate firm Profriends for $158 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 7, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Philippines' GT Capital buys into real estate firm Profriends for $158 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to send to a wider audience)

MANILA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc said on Friday it is buying a minority stake in low-cost housing developer Property Company of Friends Inc for 7.24 billion pesos ($158.2 million), a move that expands its real estate portfolio.

The acquisition marks the entry of GT Capital into affordable housing, as the country faces a supply shortage of more than three million homes. PCFI is a subsidiary of Profriends Group Inc, which has postponed a planned 7.7 billion pesos initial public offer.

GT Capital said it signed a deal to acquire 22.68 percent of PCFI, with an option to increase its direct shareholding to 51 percent within the next three years, the company disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange. (bit.ly/1Du87Mn)

Owned by the Philippines’ sixth richest man George Ty, GT Capital owns Federal Land Inc, a developer of mid-income and high-end apartments in the capital Manila.

$1 = 45.7650 Philippine pesos Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.