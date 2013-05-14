FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Container Terminal plans $200 mln Manila offering -terms
May 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

International Container Terminal plans $200 mln Manila offering -terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. plans to raise up to $200 million in a share offering in the Philippines for general corporate purposes and capital expenditures, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is offering 70 million shares in a base offering that could grow by an additional 20 million shares. The shares are being marketed in a range of 91-92 pesos, equivalent to a discount of up to 9 percent to Tuesday’s closing price of 99.95 pesos. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)

