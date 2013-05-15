Philippines' ICTSI seeks to raise $200 mln, stock offered at discount

MANILA, May 15 (Reuters) - Philippine-based port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc said on Wednesday it was seeking to raise $200 million in a secondary stock offering, pricing the offer at a 9 percent discount to its last closing price.

It is offering up to 90 million shares at 91 pesos per share to raise 8.19 billion pesos ($200 million). Its shares closed on Tuesday at 99.95 pesos.

In a regulatory filing, ICTSI said the offer consists of 36.9 million treasury shares and 53.1 million shares held by its chairman, Enrique Razon.

CLSA and UBS have been hired as placement agents for the transaction.