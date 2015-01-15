Philippine agency okays over $11 bln worth of new PPP infrastructure projects

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Philippine cabinet-level agency has approved five public private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 500 billion pesos ($11 billion) to upgrade the country’ roads, airports and seaports and boost economic growth.

“All the PPP projects on the agenda were approved last night,” Cosette Canilao, head of the PPP Center overseeing the development of major infrastructure, said on Thursday.

The projects still need to be approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board chaired by President Benigno Aquino before they are offered for tender.

The projects that could be opened to investors soon are the following:

* the 374.5 billion peso Makati-Pasay-Taguig Mass Transit System Loop Project

* the 177.22 billion peso North-South Railway Project

* the 19.33 billion peso Motor Vehicle Inspections System Project

* the 1.161 billion peso Civil Registry System Information Technology Project Phase II, and the expansion of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

The government has so far awarded eight infrastructure projects worth 127.5 billion pesos.

In October, Aquino gave the go-ahead for a further $3.7 billion worth of infrastructure developments.

The country needs private funds to upgrade and modernise its dilapidated infrastructure as it aims to lift its growth rate to 8 percent so it can catch up with its richer Southeast Asian neighbours. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)