Philippines awards contract for its longest toll road to Metro Pacific

MANILA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp bagged a contract to operate the Philippines’ longest toll road after a state auction failed to attract bids, a government official said on Friday.

Metro Pacific has been operating the 90.6-kilometre (56.3-miles) Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx), located northwest of the capital Manila, since 2011 on a provisional basis, which was put up for auction by the government last year.

With the failed bid, the contract now goes to Metro Pacific, which offered an upfront payment of 3.5 billion pesos ($79.41 million) to the state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) for the toll road operation, BCDA President Arnel Paciano Casanova told reporters.

Gross revenues of the toll road will be shared equally by BCDA and Metro Pacific during the 33-year concession.

In a text message, Metro Pacific Executive Director Ramoncito Fernandez said the company will proceed with the planned integration of SCTEx with the operations of the Metro Pacific-managed North Luzon Expressway linking Manila to the northern provinces.

Early this month, conglomerate San Miguel Corp and a law firm representing an undisclosed client bought bid documents from BCDA, which is in charge of the auction. Both firms did not submit bids.

BCDA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency spent 34.9 billion pesos ($776 million) building the four-lane toll road.

Revenues of SCTEx rose 14.5 percent to 1.2 billion pesos last year while average daily traffic climbed 14.8 percent to 31,000 vehicles in 2014, BCDA data showed. ($1 = 44.0750 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)